Fieldfisher ups London NQ lawyer pay to £92k

Fieldfisher has increased the salaries of its newly qualified lawyers in London to £92,000. This equates to an extra 8% or £7,000, with rates previously sitting at £85,000.

Meanwhile, those qualifying into Manchester and Birmingham have been handed a hefty 20% pay rise, from £50,000 to £60,000.

This is the second time this year Fieldfisher has increased junior lawyer pay. In January Legal Cheek reported NQ rates had moved from £77,000 to £85,000 in London and £45,000 to £50,000 in the regions.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the Fieldfisher recruits around 22 trainees each year on a starting salary of £43,500 in London and £29,500 in the regions.

The pay boosts comes in the same month the firm announced a new training contract programme in Belfast.

