Clifford Chance launches mentorship programme for aspiring lawyers in Singapore

Six-month support scheme for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds

Magic circle law firm Clifford Chance has created a new career support programme for aspiring lawyers from lower socio-economic backgrounds in Singapore.

The six-month scheme, dubbed ELEVATE, will provide law students with professional development opportunities through skills workshops and virtual internships as well access to mentorship from the firm’s team of lawyers and business professionals in Singapore.

The programme is open to bursary and financial aid students who are studying law at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Management University (SMU). The firm, which opened its Singapore office in 1981 to service South and South East Asia, has also contributed to the general bursary funds at both universities to support the next generation of aspiring lawyers.

Elevate students in the second year of their law degree will also be invited to interview for the firm’s internship programme, which further prepares students for its full blown solicitor training programme.

The firm recently welcomed its first group of 40 students with applications for its second intake due to open in October.

“We are immensely proud to launch ELEVATE this year, a programme that aims to inspire and provide opportunities for law students from less fortunate backgrounds,” Kai-Niklas Schneider, managing partner, Clifford Chance Singapore said. “It’s truly a one-of-its-kind programme within the local law faculty and we are heartened by the response and feedback from the students as we continue to drive efforts around diversity and inclusion in the legal sector.”

See Yongsong, a second year NUS law student who recently participated in the programme, added:

“Participating in the ELEVATE programme marked a turning point in my professional development. I am grateful to Clifford Chance for this incredible opportunity to gain unprecedented exposure and access to the legal industry.”

