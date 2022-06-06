Clifford Chance appoints first global head of wellbeing and employee experience

Charles Alberts will oversee staff welfare as part of newly created role

Clifford Chance has appointed its first-ever ‘head of wellbeing and employee experience’ as City firms continue to look at ways to better support their lawyers and staff.

The outfit confirmed it has drafted in Charles Alberts to oversee the creation and delivery of its first global wellbeing strategy.

Alberts, who joins from professional services firm Aon where he led its workplace wellbeing consultancy practice, will work closely with CC’s chief people officer, Grant Eldred, and global partner for talent, Chinwe Odimba-Chapman.

Alberts, who joins the firm today and is based in London, commented:

“Over the last five years I have seen first-hand that a targeted and proactive approach to wellbeing and employee experience can yield great results for every level of an organisation. Protecting and enhancing employee wellbeing and creating positive experiences has never been more important in the rapidly evolving world of work. It is evident that Clifford Chance is serious about its people, and I look forward to working with our leaders and colleagues to create a world class approach to wellbeing, enhancing each step of the employee journey.”

The appointment comes just weeks after the firm increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers by a sizeable 16%, from £107,500 to £125,000, matching a similar move made in April by Freshfields.

It also follows research that found fewer than a quarter of lawyers who have suffered from burnout or stress felt they were adequately supported by their firm at the time. Some two thirds of the 100 UK lawyers surveyed said their job has had a detrimental impact on both their mental and physical health.