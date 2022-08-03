Fieldfisher launches training contracts in Belfast

First two rookie spots already filled

International law firm Fieldfisher has become the latest outfit to launch a training contract programme in Belfast.

Applications were open to those who had worked for the firm for 12 months or more, with senior legal professionals Hollie Ferris and Leo McSweeney selected as the firm’s first Northern Irish rookies.

The pair will start the Legal Practice Course (LPC) in September while also undertaking the two years’ qualifying work experience (QWE) necessary to become a solicitor in England and Wales.

Lisa Algie, head of Belfast operations congratulated both Hollie and Leo, commenting: “I’m very much looking forward to seeing them develop and thrive as they undertake their training and I hope that they will be just the first of many colleagues to qualify as Solicitors in our Belfast office over the coming years.”

Launched four years ago, Fieldfisher’s Belfast hub now totals 100 employees. “Our decision to offer legal training contracts in Belfast marks a definite shift in the breadth of opportunities we can offer our team here”, Algie said. “This is an exciting time for our Belfast operations and it’s great to see the office grow and develop as we continue to consolidate our place in the Northern Ireland legal community.”

Fieldfisher joins the likes of Baker McKenzie, Shoosmiths and Allen & Overy which also offer training contracts in the Northern Irish capital.