News

Magic Circle NQ lawyers charged out at £600 per hour, new data suggests

By William Holmes on
27

Rates for top partners hits £1,500 — double compared to 15 years ago

The hourly rates of a newly qualified (NQ) associate at a top Magic Circle or US law firm can be as much as £600, new data suggests.

The eye-catching figures, compiled by legal costs expert Jim Diamond, also show that Magic Circle partners’ rates have doubled compared to 15 years ago, whilst, according to the Bank of England, inflation has risen 36% over the same 15-year period. Magic Circle partner rates currently sit between £1000-£1500, while US firm partners typically charge between £950-£1350, according to Diamond’s figures.

Magic Circle (left), US law firms (centre), Top London law firms (non-US and non-Magic Circle) (right) (Data source: Jim Diamond)

The research suggests the hourly rates for lawyers at Magic Circle and US law firms with between zero and two years post qualification experience (PQE) sit at £450-£600, while those at five PQE can charge up to £850.

Between 2000 and 2021, revenues produced by the UK legal sector have shot up from £8.6 billion to £41.6 billion with over two-thirds of this generated by the top 100 firms.

Magic Circle law firms

Year NQ-2 years PQE 5 years PQE Partner
2003 £175-£185 £245-£280 £375-£450
2005 £180-£215 £250-£300 £425-£525
2007 £235-£250 £375-£450 £625-£700
2008 £250 £350-£400 £600-£750
2009 £250 £375 £450
2010 £300-£350 £450-£550 £650-£725
2013 £350-£425 £450-£550 £700-£850
2015 £350-£500 £500-£575 £775-£850
2022 £450-£600 £650-£850 £1000-£1500

Diamond believes the recent series of junior lawyer salary rises explains why NQs are now charging around what partners would charge back in 2007 (not taking inflation into account).

Applications are open for the Legal Cheek September UK Virtual Law Fair 2022

“The Magic Circle law firms are paying in region of £125,000 for NQ lawyers whereas the US law firms are paying £160,000 for NQ. One US law firm smashing records in the legal market place by paying just shy of £180,000. In 2015 the US law firms were paying in the region of £90,000 in comparison to Magic Circle law firms paying in the region of £70,000 for NQs,” says Diamond who is the author of The Legal Extortion Racket which is coming out later this year.

He notes: “The simple logic is with these huge increases in salaries will be passed on to the law firms respective clients. This is not meant as a criticism of NQs themselves as the 24/7 work commitment is the price they pay. I just wonder how many of them are still in the legal industry in 10 years’ time.”

US law firms

Year NQ-2 years PQE 5 years PQE Partner
2007 £215-£225 £325-£360 £450-£500
2008 £225 £300-£375 £425-£500
2009 £250 £375 £450
2010 £250-£300 £450-£550 £500-£600
2013 £275-£325 £450-£550 £550-£700
2015 £375-£525 £500-£595 £700-£900
2022 £450-£600 £700-£850 £950-£1350

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

27 Comments

Anon

But I thought a&o and links couldn’t afford associate pay rises due to challenging economic conditions?

Reply Report comment
(65)(0)

Anon

Wow – if you do the maths based on the above that’s means a NQ doing 1800 billable hours (around the expectation at magic circle) would generate over a million pounds in revenue. And yet links and a&o say they won’t pay them a penny above 107.5k gross. As you go up the scale it only gets worse.

Reply Report comment
(42)(2)

Congrats

Congratulations, you just figured out how businesses work…

That commercial awareness will get you far when applying for insights days, fresher.

Reply Report comment
(13)(34)

Anon

So how can the likes of HSF pay their associates more with half the equity returns and less revenue fresher? I thought “that’s how business works”

Reply Report comment
(31)(2)

Anon

Not at all true. That assumes that all work is charged out at the full notional rates (without discount), that no bills are ever challenged or written off, and that all money is recovered. It’s not as simple as [Notional Rate] x [Hours].

Reply Report comment
(24)(0)

Wigmore

Only a moron would agree to pay £600 an hour for an NQ.

Reply Report comment
(17)(21)

Ground Gears

If you actually do the maths, an NQ charging 1800 hours a year (meaning the hours that actually go on the invoice, post write offs) will be generating around £1M give or take. Even with mad 30% bonuses at that billing rate, and factoring in other sunk costs like training those NQs and all the time that may have been written off while they were trainees, surely at this point the ROI for NQs must be at least circa £500,000.

On that basis why is it that we still keep getting told that Associates only really become profitable to a firm when they’ve been qualified around 2-3 years? Is it because firms make a profit on more senior associates by bunching their salaries but charging them out at even higher rates?

Reply Report comment
(11)(2)

Anonymouse

I think the distinction is that NQs are most useful at 2-3 years (rather than most profitable).

Lawyers at every level are profitable and some of the most profitable types of work are done at the junior end – e.g. big DD projects or discovery processes in high-value complex pieces of litigation. A client will generally only want to pay so much for a senior lawyer to draft/negotiate an SPA (irrespective of deal size) but will be comfortable paying far more on “process-type” work (usually done by juniors) where the nature of the project warrants it.

A 2-3 PQE lawyer, however, will often be able to slot into a team with minimal oversight or bedding-in time and quickly become a productive resource whereas more junior members will usually need more investment in time/training from other members of the team, which can be more disruptive, especially when everyone is already overworked.

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Reena

£600 an hour for the skills is someone that has spent at most 6 months in that sector, amending documents and photocopying bundles 🤦🏼‍♀️

Reply Report comment
(5)(8)

An Office wizard

Exactly. I am a 1PQE at a US law firm and spend significant amounts of time simply formatting documents after the partners have f*ucked them up. I’ve been fixing a word doc for more than 3 hours today after a partner made all of his/her comments in a different font and managed to ruin all of the bullet points / numbering. In other words, if this partner knew how to use word, I wouldn’t have needed to even open the doc today as nothing substantive was required from me.

Reply Report comment
(28)(2)

Anon

Do you not have a document production team that does this for you?

Reply Report comment
(11)(2)

Anon

No, they work at a US firm…

Reply Report comment
(22)(2)

Sol bruda

MC Associates wonder why they get paid comparatively a lot less, but then settle in with their document support guys, PA, delivery guy, rubbish swimming pools, pathetic gyms and onsite subsidised Dentists. I’d much rather open my own letters and get paid £40k more pre-tax.

G

Why don’t you go do a law degree? See how hard it is

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

Are these rack rates or average amounts actually billed? Some clients’ fee discounts are very significant (eg bank panel work), plus some specialist areas may charge out at different rates.

This article also makes a lot of the MC but as far as I can tell the US firms’ numbers are basically the same (and, few Warner salaries aside, they will probably have considerably lower overheads).

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

*fee earner (!)

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

That’s suspicious…that’s weird

Funny how US firms are actually charging out cheaper and yet they still manage to pay their lawyers near x2 more

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Anon

Well they’re far more profitable…

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anon

The likes of Ropes, Shearman, Goodwin, Vinson Elkins, Akin Gump, Covington aren’t more profitable…and yet still can fork out more moolah

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

Top U.S. firms do not charge out cheaper than MC firms in the same practice areas. They just don’t.

Referring generically to “U.S.” firms picks up a whole host of other firms, including “transatlantic” firms and firms whose small handful of NQs are subsidised by the U.S. offices.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Ill-thought-out narrative

Taking this at face value charge our rates increased circa. 30-40% but NQ salaries increased circa. 70-80% between 2015 and 2022 at US firms. The numbers hardly suggest the increase in associate salaries are passed onto clients.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

S

Why would they not stick around in ten years?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Lord Barrister of Bar

Now do this for magic circle junior barrister rates.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

dp

Lacking nuance. Most of the hours of NQs will be written off or heavily discounted. It’s not uncommon for a Partner to just say at billing time “yep we’ll just wipe those off entirely”.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

A loyal US firm supporter

It isn’t about hourly rates but recoverability of fees. US firms tend to have 95%+ recoverability while MC firms have between 60-80% due to fixed fee arrangement and panel/institutional relationship.

In brief, US firms still reign supreme! God save the US firms.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

MC to US associate

From my experience:

US firms charge out their lawyers at higher rates compared to MC firms. I’m being charged out at almost 50% more than I was at my previous firm.

US firm clients are significantly less fee conscious. I’ve seen FTSE 100 companies nickel and dime MC firms and make them sweat for every £ of fees. Meanwhile, the big US corporates and PE funds do not care (within reason) about their legal spend. This is partly because the US economy recovered a lot better from the Great Recession whereas European economies and businesses have stagnated in the last decade.

I’ve personally seen my previous firm give large discounts and write-offs and (try to) justify it by saying it’s worth it to work on a premium/’statement’ deal. My current firm doesn’t do anywhere near that level of write offs and discounts and the mantra is if it’s not profitable, we won’t do it.

Unsurprisingly, my current firm pays me far more!

P.S. I am very, very, VERY lucky to receive a US firm salary. But I also feel like I should receive more. If you multiply my charge-out rate by my hours target, the firm will get close to £1.2 million. Let’s write a VERY generous third off for billing that isn’t recovered. I’m still only being paid a quarter of the revenue I generate. Professional services firms used to operate on the principle of a third to employee, a third on other costs (office rent, IT) and a third profits. We’ve moved a long way since!

Reply Report comment
(27)(0)

Roger That

It’s also because legal fees are usually a fund expense, so don’t come directly out of the pocket of the client (i.e. the sponsor) but from the fund itself.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories