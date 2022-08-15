Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Miami becomes the new boom town for corporate lawyers [Financial Times] (£)

Cases against six attendees of Sarah Everard vigil are dropped over lack of public interest after Met Police slammed [The Sun]

DWP demands man pay back 2p debt or risk legal action [Telegraph]

UK Court of Appeal to hear Tulip Trading’s case on legal duties owed by blockchain developers [Coin Geek]

Trump lawyer says she’s told him all litigation involving the former president ‘will stop’ if he announces he’s not running for office in 2024 [Business Insider]

Watchdog investigating three complaints against Manchester’s senior coroner [Manchester Evening News]

Very real and very serious’: Donald Trump in legal crosshairs over seized documents [Financial Times] (£)

Ex-Khashoggi lawyer Asim Ghafoor freed in UAE after money laundering conviction [The Guardian]

Golf’s Saudi rebels are shut down by a judge in their court battle to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs after being suspended by the PGA [Mail Online]

“PEP as a figure is misleading. Some firms are a lot stingier about how many partners they offer equity to.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Event: The SQE: one year on — with the Solicitors Regulation Authority and BPP University Law School [Apply Now]