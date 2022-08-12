What happened in UK financial results season

Biggest winners and losers 📈

Taylor Wessing have topped this year’s charts for the largest growth in revenue and profit per equity partner (PEP) by a UK law firm.

The firm’s revenues rocketed 25% from £73 million to £93 million, whilst PEP grew 27% to around £870,000. Taylor Wessing’s managing partner Shane Gleghorn said: “I’d attribute some of the growth to strong financial disciplines in the firm. The advisory, contentious and transactional work has also been noticeably bigger in the last two years. We have found ourselves in more complex transactions such as the Netflix and Roald Dahl deal, and the Abrdn deal.”

Biggest winners

Mishcon de Reya comes in second with a 22% revenue jump. The firm has joined forces with tech-focused legal and consultancy firm Taylor Vinters adding 30 partners and 123 lawyers to Mishcon’s UK network. Osborne Clarke takes bronze medal position recording a 20% rise that even “surprised” its international chief executive Omar Al-Nuaimi.

Eversheds Sutherland closely followed Taylor Wessing in PEP growth, jumping 26% to £1.24 million. Fieldfisher trailed not far behind chalking up a 22% rise that took its PEP to an all-time high of just over £1 million. Other notable results were Macfarlanes (revenue up 16% and PEP up 19%), Trowers & Hamlins (revenue up 12.6% and PEP up 19.5%) and Addleshaw Goddard (revenue up 18%).

Partners felt the pinch at RPC and Kingsley Napley who saw their respective PEPs dip 11% and 14%. RPC, which saw revenues rise 10% to £149 million, put this down to “a drive towards investment in people, IT and infrastructure” with the firm launching a new office in Bristol. Kingsley Napley explained its drop in PEP on the back of 17% growth in revenue was due to a combination of new investment in fee-earners and support services as well as its move to a new London office last July.

Largest UK firms by revenue

Much of the Magic Circle’s growth this year has been generated from outside of the UK. Allen & Overy generated over half its global revenue growth in the US, where it has offices in in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Boston and Los Angeles. Around 32% of Clifford Chance’s global income came from Continental Europe with 35% coming from the UK which remains its largest source of income.

The Magic Circle firms (excluding Slaughter and May which does not publicly disclose its PEP) are all huddled around £2 million PEP. Linklaters trails the pack, with its PEP being just shy of £1.9 million, whilst Macfarlanes remains the most profitable for partners of the firms to publish in this round of results.

UK firms with largest PEP

The US market appears to be a priority for these firms. Clifford Chance’s senior managing partner Charles Adams specifically referred to the Americas as one of the firm’s “priority geographies”, whilst Freshfields revealed that their Silicon Valley office’s headcount had doubled. Rick van Aerssen, Freshfields managing partner noted: “We look forward to pushing on further this year to meet the strategic goals we’ve set across our core markets, and our ongoing expansion in growth markets such as the U.S.”.