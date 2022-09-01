News

Kennedys increases NQ lawyer pay in London by 60%

By Legal Cheek on
25

£50,000 to £80,000

Kennedys has increased rates for newly qualified (NQ) associates in London by a whopping 60%, from £50,000 to £80,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows the major money move puts its new lawyers on a pay par with their rivals at Charles Russell Speechlys, Clyde & Co and Trowers & Hamlins. Salaries in the regions are up 32% to £50,000.

Trainees are also cashing in. London salaries now sit at £41,000 in year one, rising to £44,000 in year two, while those in the regions will earn £29,000 and £32,000. The firm offers around 33 training contracts each year.

The move comes some three months after Kennedys recorded its highest-ever global revenue of £286 million.

Last week Legal Cheek revealed that Fieldfisher had boosted NQ rates in London from £85,000 to £92,000, while those in the regions had seen salaries swell by 20% to £60,000.

25 Comments

Senior Partner

For the hours they do, £80k isn’t bad

Anon

The real question is how they were getting away with paying £50k for so long in London?!

Ueuo

Meme firm

V

But you don’t go to work at law firm assuming you’ll work cushty hours lol

Hg

Who you reckon will be next to rise or do you reckon we’re done with the law firm pay rises this year?

Lol

The fact they were on 50k is a crime in itself

Topboi

There’s no way they were only on £50k for so long. Fuarrkkk that’s proper peanutz

Anonymous

As an NQ at Kennedys, it’s a shame this is entirely misleading.

Lol

What’s misleading about it? Did the NQ pay increase from 50k to 80k or not?

Anonymous

They only increased it to 80k in two divisions. The rest are stuck on low 50s

Curious

Could you elaborate?

Anon

how?

A. Non

So what’s the real story?

Dispassionate Observer

Is there a reason there hasn’t been an article on Travers Smith increasing their NQ pay to £105k? This is £2.5k less than A&O and Links (or really just £1k less after tax given the effective 60% tax band between £100-120k).

Was reported by The Lawyer on 26 August. Would say this is newsworthy…

Hmmmm

Linklaters and A&O to match Kennedys in 2035

Anon

The underdogs are fighting back.

B

Underdogs? They weren’t even in the race lol.

Kirkland NQ

Hahahaha! I literally wouldn’t give a dog a salary as low as £80k!

Anonymous

Heard rumours of some other SC players thinking about a slight rise next (i.e Travers/Ashurst) to more closely align themselves with the likes of HSF rather than DLA etc

Anonymous

Travers literally raised a week ago
So nope

Fr

Any rumours surrounding rises with DLA and the shed?

H

Heard rumours of shed increasing NQ pay, not sure how true that is tho

Anonymous

Anyone know if Hogan Lovells raising anytime soon?

Ex DWFer - now getting paid enough

Will Legal Cheek PLEASE do an article on DWF – radio silence from a firm that tries to compete with good regional players that are so open about salaries.

Just not fair.

A

where is the raise for DLA?

