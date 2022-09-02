Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Is university good value for money? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
How the Devil became a lawyer [Legal Cheek]
Judicially reviewing a political party — and why Tortoise has a point as well as a weak legal case [The Law and Policy Blog]
The Secret Barrister: The law’s broken. Here’s how to fix it [The Times] (£)
I work with rape survivors who will be hugely affected by barristers walking out – but I agree with their reasons for striking [Independent]
How far does a footballer’s right to control use of their their image go? [The IPKat]
Shamima Begum is a villain, not a victim [Spiked]
Covid has challenged universities including Oxford. This is how we help students adjust to the new normal [Prospect]
When Crown court judges start to look young [Law Society Gazette]
