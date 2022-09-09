News

‘I got into law school. Any advice or tips?’.

Soon-to-be fresher seeks readers’ advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a soon-to-be law fresher is seeking readers’ advice and tips.

“I recently received my A Level results and I have accepted a place to study law at Warwick Uni. My question isn’t really a career conundrum but more just a general request for advice and/or top tips to hit the ground running and make the most out of my first year. Thank you.”

Stefan Douglas-Caric

Law School is tough, some things will click, some things wont and that’s fine. Law requires real world knowledge and that can be hard to ascertain when you’re fresh out of education (I’m looking at you Land Law O_O). Ask questions, when you find it hard, ask even more questions and do your case law reading. Lexis Nexis is your friend, and look at the footnotes!!

Giles

Make the most of university life. Make sure you get though your exams but have a rounded experience is important. Don’t just focus on law related activities (which can be pretty dull). Rock climb, sing, play rugby, join the knitting club. Show yourself to be a normal person not just a law geek!

U-Neigh

You may hear from friends on other courses that “first year grades don’t count” and whilst that may be true with respect to your overall grade, if you are seeking to become a solicitor, firms often ask for a full breakdown of your module grades (including those sat in year one), so be sure to prepare properly for them.

Laughing and Crying Emoji Button

lol warwick

Lord Smart-arse Supreme Court Justice

Keep a copy of AV Dicey under your pillow and try to be as ruthlessly logical as Lord Sumption when debating topics in seminars/tutorials.

Don’t start writing law essays like how Lord Denning wrote his judgments in his later years.

A

Try to create a good routine and structure in first year (in terms of lecture notes, studying, figuring out how you work best), to carry on throughout university. The grades matter less in first year but don’t let yourself become complacent, as you’ll find yourself panicking later on. Good luck!

Ben Jennin

It’s a marathon not a sprint, aim for 4-5 hours work a day and stick to it; law can be crammed but it’s messy and results in poor 2.1s.

Ryan

Do not think that you are stuck to being a solicitor or advocate because you have done a law degree. Law degrees are incredibly versatile so make sure you explore all of the options outside of law. Join LinkedIn and get used to using it. Follow firms, notable lawyers, and network. It’ll stand you in great stead for when you are applying for training contracts. Also, be mindful that law firms ask for a breakdown of all of your grades when applying for training contracts. If grades don’t count for your classification, they will still count when you apply for jobs, so keep your head down.

