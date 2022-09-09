‘I got into law school. Any advice or tips?’.
Soon-to-be fresher seeks readers’ advice
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a soon-to-be law fresher is seeking readers’ advice and tips.
“I recently received my A Level results and I have accepted a place to study law at Warwick Uni. My question isn’t really a career conundrum but more just a general request for advice and/or top tips to hit the ground running and make the most out of my first year. Thank you.”
Stefan Douglas-Caric
Law School is tough, some things will click, some things wont and that’s fine. Law requires real world knowledge and that can be hard to ascertain when you’re fresh out of education (I’m looking at you Land Law O_O). Ask questions, when you find it hard, ask even more questions and do your case law reading. Lexis Nexis is your friend, and look at the footnotes!!