Dollar-pegged NQ pay packets at elite US firms swell to around £200,000 as pound plunges to record low

By William Holmes on
15

UK mini-budget tax cuts causes pound to tank

Lucky newly-qualified (NQ) lawyers working at some US-headquartered firms’ London offices are seeing salary hikes to around £200,000 as the pound hits a record low dollar valuation.

The devaluation of the British pound against the US dollar will affect those working for firms who base their pay on the dollar amount. These firms take two approaches to currency conversions for salaried employees: either they follow the live rate or decide a spot rate that fixes the exchange rate for a certain period of time.

The Cravath Scale, which is used as a benchmark for lawyers’ pay at US firms, puts NQ pay at $215,000, equivalent to over £198,000 at the time of writing — a hefty uplift of £21,000 on the £177,000 conversion figure from last month.

US Cravath payscale at current conversion rate (£0.92:$1)

Class yearCravath scaleConverted to GBP
2014$415,000£382,500
2015$400,000£368,500
2016$370,000£341,000
2017$345,000£318,000
2018$295,000£272,000
2019$250,000£230,500
2020$225,000£207,500
2021$215,000£198,000

Figures have been rounded

This is the latest money bonanza for lawyers to come from the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget that will reverse the planned rises in National Insurance and cut the top rate of tax for those earning over £150,000 from 45% to 40% from April 2023.

NEW: The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The tax cuts will have the greatest impact on City partners. Slaughter and May equity partners are expected to save around £178k on their tax bills, whilst Macfarlanes and Magic Circle equity partners enjoy tax breaks to the tune of over £100,000.

Firms with equity partner tax savings of >£100,000 from April 2023

RankingFirmPEPTax saving
1Slaughter and May£2.96 million (estimated)£178,000
2Macfarlanes£2.48 million£148,000
3Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer£2.07 million£122,500
4Clifford Chance£2.04 million£120,500
5Allen & Overy£1.95 million£115,000
6Linklaters£1.87 million£110,000
7Hogan Lovells£1.8 million£106,000

Figures have been rounded

15 Comments

Cap and collar

Daily Mail tier journalism. No US firm pegs or has ever pegged salaries to the dollar in the way this article is implying. No wonder you neglected to actually name a single firm that is now paying anyway near 200k as a result of the exchange rate.

At least you’ll get the clicks you want.

(44)(8)
(44)(8)

Anonymous

Also, how have they calculated these partner tax cuts? To me it looks like at least one error is that they’ve assumed the additional tax rate previously applied to the full PEP rather than just everything over £150k.

Can’t wait for follow up articles for every other x% movement of the £:$, even where no US firm has actually updated salaries.

(6)(2)
(6)(2)

Cap and collar redux

Not for associates’ annual salary, and therefore agree article is misleading. Some US firms do pay at spot (or close to it, such as a monthly fix) for partners, and/or for associate bonuses, in London.

(6)(0)
(6)(0)

Well actually…

STB (elective), Akin etc…

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Anon

Akin conversion rate due to change in October

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

Rubbish – every firm collars at an FX rate well above (or below, depending on your viewpoint!) the current one.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Us guy

STB definitely don’t – associates there have an option to elect to receive pay in USD.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

B

Are they lucky? Hours will be disgusting

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

toiler

This is true. You will be pumping out ridiculous billables per week. It comes down to priorities.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

H

Swear it’s only akin and STB that lay in US dollars? Doesn’t Latham tooo?

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Lathamer

Absolutely not Latham – we’re fixed

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anonymous

Latham fixed at £1:$1.45, horrible exchange rate and creating a large paygap

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Latham changed recently to 1:1.31 I believe. Not there myself, but few of my friends are and I THINK I am remembering correctly

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Mrs 007

STB/AG London are expected to change their policy soon because their invoices are in GBP and PE work is drying up.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

anon

Vinson & Elkins pay at spot

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

