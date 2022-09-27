Kaplan offers more SQE testing spots in response to high demand

Exclusive: Additional spaces available from today

Kaplan is to provide additional assessment places for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) in a bid to accommodate those students who missed out on securing a spot last week.

Legal Cheek can reveal the SQE assessment provider has “significantly enhanced capacity” for the the SQE1 sitting in January 2023, with additional spaces in London available from today on the Pearson VUE booking page.

Kaplan confirmed the extra spots will be available at test centres within the London metropolitan area. The exact locations will confirmed closer to the exam date.

The news comes after some students took to social media when the booking portal first opened last week to complain they were unable to secure a spot near were they live — or at all.

“What on earth happened to the SQE1 booking @sra_solicitors?” one student wrote on Twitter. “Harder to get a slot than Glastonbury tickets.” Another claimed she was unable to secure place in London due to test centres being fully booked, and encountered the same problem when trying to secure places in Hastings, Chatham and Southend.

A spokesperson for Kaplan told us: “Anyone who has already booked to take the assessment outside of London, but would prefer to take the assessment in London, can reschedule free of charge up until the booking window closes at 5pm (UK time) on 19 December 2022. We continue to monitor demand in areas outside of London. Further spaces are likely to become available as candidates reschedule their booking to sit in London. We apologise for any inconvenience for those who have been waiting to book a place.”