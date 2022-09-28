Law firm partner apologises after wearing blackface to work fancy dress party

Exclusive: Turned up to 2016 event as Mr T

A law firm partner has issued an apology after a photograph surfaced of him attending a firm fancy dress party in blackface.

The incident took place in 2016 when Kevin Horn, a family law specialist in the Fareham office of Hampshire outfit Warner Goodman, wore blackface while dressed as 80s TV icon Mr T.

The firm’s managing partner, Andy Munden, said his colleague had now apologised for his actions and that he “deeply regrets any offence he may have caused”. Horn also “accepts his behaviour was an error of judgement”.

“We want to make it clear that this incident does not in any way reflect the culture of Warner Goodman LLP where diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of our core values,” Munden told Legal Cheek. “That said we will now be redoubling our efforts to embed these values into the culture of our firm.”

Munden confirmed the firm will not be taking disciplinary action against Horn, but that it would prioritise building on its existing diversity and inclusion training.

This, he continued, will include an additional programme of diversity and inclusion education for “each and every one of our staff members”. The firm has also reported the incident to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).