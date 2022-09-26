Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Why are suspected murderers being let out of jail? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

From Courts to the City, UK Barristers Mind The £150,000 Gap [Bloomberg]

Trade unions prepare legal action against PM’s ‘hostile’ crackdown on workers’ rights [Mirror]

European Commission cracks down on revolving door of law firm jobs [Financial Times]

Legal battle on Rwanda flights for migrants could drag on for up to a year because cases may become tied up in appeals [Mail Online]

Former judge accused of taking ‘blood money’ from Middle East regime as he faces being blocked from judiciary [The Sun]

Indyref2 Supreme Court bill soars to £114k with taxpayer footing the costs [Scottish Daily Express]

Dad ends up in court after offering daughter £5,000 to help with cost of living crisis [Daily Record]

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich’s relationship is non-exclusive [Marca]

Cuba holds unusual vote on law allowing same-sex marriage [Independent]

“First Clooney and now Depp, if celebs picking up lawyers is the new trend, I’d happily bore Ana de Armas to death talking about indemnities.” [Legal Cheek comments]

