Monday morning round-up

Why are suspected murderers being let out of jail? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
From Courts to the City, UK Barristers Mind The £150,000 Gap [Bloomberg]
Trade unions prepare legal action against PM’s ‘hostile’ crackdown on workers’ rights [Mirror]
European Commission cracks down on revolving door of law firm jobs [Financial Times]
Legal battle on Rwanda flights for migrants could drag on for up to a year because cases may become tied up in appeals [Mail Online]
Former judge accused of taking ‘blood money’ from Middle East regime as he faces being blocked from judiciary [The Sun]
Indyref2 Supreme Court bill soars to £114k with taxpayer footing the costs [Scottish Daily Express]
Dad ends up in court after offering daughter £5,000 to help with cost of living crisis [Daily Record]
Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich’s relationship is non-exclusive [Marca]
Cuba holds unusual vote on law allowing same-sex marriage [Independent]
“Why are suspected murderers being let out of jail?” – because the courts can’t get their act together to try them.