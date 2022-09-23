London lawyer ‘seriously dating’ Johnny Depp, report claims

Its been reported that Schillings partner Joelle Rich is romantically linked to Pirates of the Caribbean star

A leading London-based lawyer is reportedly in a “serious” relationship with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Joelle Rich, a partner at media and privacy specialist firm Schillings, is “dating” the Pirates of the Caribbean star and “their chemistry is off the charts”, according to US celebrity website Us Weekly.

The unnamed “insider” quoted by the site goes on to claim that “it’s serious between them” and “they are the real deal”.

Rich, who trained with DLA Piper before joining Schillings in 2011, according her LinkedIn, was part of the legal team which represented Depp during his UK libel action against the Sun newspaper in the summer of 2020.

The report states the Birmingham law graduate is currently separated from her husband and the couple are thought to be getting divorced.

Rich’s firm profile describes her as a “highly experienced litigator” with a “wealth of expertise” in libel and privacy disputes.

The Us Weekly report has since been picked up widely by news sites on both sides of the pond.

Rich has not commented on the claims.