TLT sets science-based 2040 net-zero target

New green goals ‘in recognition of the urgency of the global climate crisis’

National law firm TLT has set a series of ambitious targets to drastically reduce its carbon emissions “in recognition of the urgency of the global climate crisis”.

The firm’s goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 has been verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership between several leading climate and science organisations which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 celsius.

As part of this, TLT hopes to reduce absolute scope one and two emissions (those owned or controlled by the firm) 80% and absolute scope three emissions (activities occurring outside the firm, such as suppliers) 47% by 2030. Furthermore, it hopes to cut scope one, two and three emissions 90% by 2040.

The firm — which scored an A* for eco-friendliness in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey — says it’s now working on implementing its net zero roadmap, developed in conjunction with specialist consultants Carbon Intelligence as part of the SBTi submission.

Maria Connolly, head of real estate and future energy and executive board member responsible for TLT’s environmental sustainability strategy, commented:

“This marks an important step on our continued journey, as we now work towards achieving net zero by 2040 and our near-term targets. From day one, reducing our emissions has been a firmwide effort and we will continue to work at every level — from the board right through to our regional employee-led sustainability forums, and with our growing list of partner organisations — to do all that we can to achieve our goals as quickly as possible, and linking this to our wider sustainability and wellbeing strategies.”

She continued: “The latest climate science shows it is still possible to limit global warming to 1.5°C, but we are dangerously close to that threshold. We need to ensure that every business has access to the information and resources it needs to set as ambitious a net zero plan as possible, and that businesses work together to share best practice and ideas.”

Other firms to set similar science-approved goals include Pinsent Masons (targeting net zero status by 2040), Eversheds Sutherland (targeting net zero status by 2050 or sooner) and Burges Salmon (hoping to cut emissions by 50% by 2030).