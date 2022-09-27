UK law firms recognised for ‘family-friendly working’

DWF and Pinsent Masons make top 10 for flexible polices on annual charity list

A raft of top UK law firms have been praised for their efforts in promoting flexible and family-friendly working environments for their lawyers and staff.

The 2022 ‘Top 30 Employers for Working Families’ was unveiled today by Working Families, an independent charity offering free advice on employment rights for parents and carers and in-work benefits for families.

Now in its thirteenth year, the index ranks organisations from a range of sectors on four key areas to build a comprehensive picture of their flexible and family-friendly policies and practices that specifically support mothers, fathers, and carers. These are: integration to organisational strategy and culture; policy; consistent practice; and evidence and statistics.

Pinsent Masons featured among the top ten for the sixth consecutive year alongside the likes of DWF, the Crown Prosecution Service, NatWest and the Welsh Parliament. Other big legal names recognised further down (11-30) and in alphabetical order are Scottish outfit Brodies, DAC Beachcroft, Hill Dickinson, Mayer Brown, Norton Rose Fulbright and Simmons & Simmons.

The charity also looked at the wider trends in working policies as part of survey of some 500,000 UK employees across the organisations that took part in this year’s index.

A whopping 86% of small organisations and 64% of large organisations surveyed report that at least three-quarters of their employees are currently working flexibly, while nearly two-thirds of employers have cut real estate costs and increased productivity.

Jane van Zyl, CEO of Working Families, said: