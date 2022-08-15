Freshfields lawyers to work from office at least three days a week in agile policy tweak

Previously 50%

Freshfields has announced a change to its agile working policy for staff in its London and Manchester offices.

The Magic Circle firm, which since March 2021 has allowed its employees to work from home 50% of the time, will now expect its partners, associates and trainees to go into the office at least three days a week according to new internal policy guidelines.

This is, however, an interim approach that may change over time and the application of the new guidelines will vary by team to reflect the range of work that is conducted.

The Magic Circle firm moved from its office on Fleet Street into its current London gaff at 100 Bishopsgate last year. We took a look around, and specifically the firm’s fancy ‘living wall’, earlier this year (see TikTok below).

The future of agile working post-pandemic has varied from firm to firm. Last year, RPC told lawyers and staff they could work from home permanently, whilst in April Stephenson Harwood announced it will reduce the salaries of staff who want to work from home permanently by 20% with a policy that staff must work from the office three days a week.

This month US outfit Shearman & Sterling is giving all its London staff the option to work remotely following feedback from an internal survey of its staff.