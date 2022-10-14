Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The police should use their powers. They have the right to remove protestors from roads [The Critic]

Joanna Hardy-Susskind’s Diary: The endless wait for a day in court, Suella Braverman’s drug nonsense, and a lawyer in the Big Brother house [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

What comes next for the criminal Bar as strike ends? [The Times] (£)

The business of sustainability [Legal Cheek Journal]

The law of unintended consequences [A Lawyer Writes]

The Scottish independence referendum case before the Supreme Court [The Law and Policy Blog]

Blooming Lawyers: from Sadgrove v Hole, via Palles CB and Ulysses, to Facebook [Cearta.ie]

I changed my name to fit in [Law Society Gazette]