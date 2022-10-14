Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The police should use their powers. They have the right to remove protestors from roads [The Critic]
Joanna Hardy-Susskind’s Diary: The endless wait for a day in court, Suella Braverman’s drug nonsense, and a lawyer in the Big Brother house [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
What comes next for the criminal Bar as strike ends? [The Times] (£)
The business of sustainability [Legal Cheek Journal]
The law of unintended consequences [A Lawyer Writes]
The Scottish independence referendum case before the Supreme Court [The Law and Policy Blog]
Blooming Lawyers: from Sadgrove v Hole, via Palles CB and Ulysses, to Facebook [Cearta.ie]
I changed my name to fit in [Law Society Gazette]
