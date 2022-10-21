Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Suella Braverman resigns and becomes the Tory right’s new figurehead [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Above all, we must do no harm [LBC Wise Counsel]
Will legal tech doom the billable hours model for law firms? [Legal Cheek Journal]
Liz Truss: my part in her downfall [A Lawyer Writes]
So this is what happens when we do not have a functioning Prime Ministership [The Law and Policy Blog]
Can Vuitton’s Damier Azur pattern be a trade mark? [The IPKat]
Comment: Centralised criminal justice system is facing disaster [Times]
The Met needs to get its house in order [Spiked]
Why is nobody talking about racism in Brazil’s police? [Prospect]
