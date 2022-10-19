TC applications at Clifford Chance jump 50% since 2018

Magic Circle player publishes new eye-catching stats in a bid to help students “make the best choices for them”

Clifford Chance has published some eye-catching statistics about the number students applying for training contracts at the Magic Circle firm.

In a new YouTube video (embedded bottom) published this week the firm revealed that it had received a whopping 5,804 applications for its training contract and SPARK schemes during the last recruitment cycle.

Since 2018, the Magic Circle firm has seen the number of TC applications shoot up 52%, whilst applications for SPARK (basically the firm’s version of a vacation scheme) jumped 127% over the same period.

One in every twenty-eight TC applicants receives an offer, whilst just one in forty-one SPARK applicants were accepted onto the scheme. However, if you are lucky enough to get a spot on the latter, then you’re pretty likely to get a TC offer: 79% of SPARK participants were offered a TC following the 2021 scheme.

Doing the Clifford Chance Global Virtual Internship also improves applicants’ chances of success. Those who have completed the virtual internship are 3.72 times more likely to be offered a TC than those who haven’t.

The new video also provides various diversity and social mobility statistics and aims “to help demystify the application process”, according to the firm.

Clifford Chance’s head of graduate talent Laura Yeates said that “by giving applicants this information”, the firm hopes aspiring lawyers will be “more empowered to make the best choices for them”.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows the Clifford Chance is the largest TC provider in the country, with a recently improved annual trainee intake of around 110.