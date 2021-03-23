Nottingham Law School unveils SQE prep course prices

£8k combined cost for law grads

Nottingham Law School has revealed its Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) course fees.

The law school is offering standalone SQE1 and 2 prep courses, as well as a range of masters options that integrate SQE prep.

Its SQE1 courses are split into two streams: law and non-law graduates. For law graduates, the cost is £4,700, and for non-law graduates, who are expected to undertake the equivalent of the existing Graduate Diploma in Law to equip themselves with the necessary black letter law, the cost is £12,000.

Following completion of SQE1 both groups of grads can progress onto its SQE2 course which is priced at £3,300.

The total SQE prep course cost for a law grad is £8,000 — this is half the price of the most expensive Legal Practice Course on the market, which comes in at over £16,000.

It’s worth noting that the above fees do not include the cost to sit the exams which has been set by the Solicitors Regulation Authority at £3,980.

Nottingham Law School is also offering a range of masters programmes for law graduates that incorporate SQE prep, and are eligible for postgraduate funding. Its most comprehensive LLM covers SQE1 and 2 prep and costs £11,000, while its LLM covering only SQE1 prep costs £8,200.

Nottingham Law School, which is part of Nottingham Trent University, runs an undergraduate and postgraduate law programme, alongside a range of professional courses. Its SQE courses are available on a full-time or distance learning basis, with teaching for SQE1 and masters programmes beginning in September 2021, and SQE2 courses starting in June 2022.

It confirmed it will offer launch and alumni discounts as well as fee concessions in addition to its existing scholarship scheme.

Nottingham Law School is the sixth legal educator to go public with its SQE fees as competition hots up among traditional law schools and new entrants for a slice of what will be a lucrative market.

The University of Law has launched a range of SQE-focused courses starting from £500 for a short SQE1 revision course through to a full LLM with built-in SQE prep costing up to £16,500.

BARBRI is offering a £6,000 SQE prep course, with SQE1 and SQE2 each costing £2,999, while QLTS School has launched three course packages, with the lowest priced option costing £1,490 for SQE1 and £1,590 for SQE2.

The College of Legal Practice went public with its SQE prep course pricing last month, with SQE1 costing £1,800 and SQE2 £2,300. The Law Training Centre, meanwhile, is offering an SQE1 prep course for £2,890 and SQE2 prep course for £3,390.

BPP University and City Law School have revealed details of their SQE plans but are yet to confirm fees.