Probe launched after law student tells internet they cheated on exam

Promptly deletes post

A probe has been launched after a law student confessed to cheating on an exam on a popular internet forum.

Reddit user burnerman1818 wrote, “I cheated on the bar exam, will they find out?”, to the subreddit r/barexam — a popular online community for aspiring lawyers in the US.

The unnamed student claims they went to UIC John Marshall for law school and that they “cheated” on the Illinois bar exam.

The user, who now appears to have deleted their account along with the original post, goes on to reveal how they went about it.

“I had a psychologist test me and he diagnosed me with ADHD which I used to get extended time on the exam,” the poster claimed as per a report in Law.com (£). The wannabe lawyer also allegedly had notes, including photographs of flashcards, on their phone and would view these during bathroom breaks.

The student continued: “I did pass the exam (after failing the last two times). Everyone is telling me to be proud of myself for finally doing it but deep down I feel guilty. How likely will they find out?”

The exam powers that be have naturally taken a dim view to the apparent internet confession.

Director of administration for Illinois Board of Admissions to the bar, Nancy Vincent, said she was aware of the post and that “appropriate steps are being taken”.

She continued: