Taylor Wessing launches TC programme in Cambridge

Two spots up for grabs

Taylor Wessing has launched a training contact programme in its Cambridge office.

The outfit confirmed it will initially recruit two trainee solicitors through its vacation scheme with the option to start in 2023 or 2024.

The firm, which currently recruits up to 24 rookies each year in London, launched its Cambridge base some 15 years ago as part of an expansion of its offering in technology, life sciences and healthcare.

Ross McNaughton, a partner in the corporate technology and life sciences team and head of the Cambridge office, commented: “Nurturing our home-grown junior talent in the Cambridge office has been a long-term goal for us as a firm, which is why it’s so rewarding to see this plan come to fruition.”

He continued:

“Our Cambridge office has a hugely exciting remit covering some of the cutting-edge technology being developed in the region and beyond, so offering training contracts here is an incredible opportunity for those looking to carve out a legal career in tech or life sciences.”

Other notable firms to recruit trainees into their Cambridge outposts include Mills & Reeve and Taylor Vinters.

