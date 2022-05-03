TikTok tours of some of the City’s fanciest law firm offices
Go beyond the plush lobbies
With the pandemic now hopefully in our rear view mirror and people increasingly returning to the office, Legal Cheek has been given exclusive access to some of the City’s fanciest law firm digs.
From glass lifts to live moss walls, we’ve got nine law firm office tours to whet the appetite with more on the way very soon. To make sure you don’t miss future posts, follow our TikTok page.
Check them out below:
Bird & Bird
*takes multiple coffees to desk*📍Bird & Bird
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Comment below 👇 the name of this Silver Circle law firm before it's revealed!
Clyde & Co
It's good to be back in the office!
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
There is a wall in the new London headquarters of Freshfields, a Magic Circle law firm, that is covered in real live moss!
Herbert Smith Freehills
Take a look with us around Herbert Smith Freehills' impressive London office 🤩
Norton Rose Fulbright
Norton Rose Fulbright's office ticking all the boxes 🤩
Mayer Brown
Another look inside the London office of a global law firm 🔥
Taylor Wessing
The artwork in this law firm is 🔥
Vinson & Elkins
The instagramisation of law firms is a disaster. You will not care about the view when you’re stressed beyond belief working at 1am.
4PQE
To be fair I do enjoy a good office regardless of my working hours. Whether thats gym, canteen or other amenities, it does make the day easier and less stressful knowing I can eat well, exercise or do my admin on site. Yes thats a trap to get me to stay longer but life would be a lot harder without it.