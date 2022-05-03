News

TikTok tours of some of the City’s fanciest law firm offices

By Legal Cheek on
9

Go beyond the plush lobbies

With the pandemic now hopefully in our rear view mirror and people increasingly returning to the office, Legal Cheek has been given exclusive access to some of the City’s fanciest law firm digs.

From glass lifts to live moss walls, we’ve got nine law firm office tours to whet the appetite with more on the way very soon. To make sure you don’t miss future posts, follow our TikTok page.

Check them out below:

Bird & Bird

@legalcheek *takes multiple coffees to desk*📍Bird & Bird #lawfirm #office #london #fyp ♬ Coffee – Quinn XCII & Marc E. Bassy

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

@legalcheek Comment below 👇 the name of this Silver Circle law firm before it’s revealed! #fypage #lawfirmoffice #lawyer #perks ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) – Edison Lighthouse

Clyde & Co

@legalcheek It’s good to be back in the office! #london #law #lawyer #lawyersoftiktok #lawyertiktok ♬ This City – Sam Fischer

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

@legalcheek There is a wall in the new London headquarters of Freshfields, a Magic Circle law firm, that is covered in real live moss! #law #lawfirm #lawyersoftiktok #alive ♬ Nature Love – Nature Sounds

Herbert Smith Freehills

@legalcheek Take a look with us around Herbert Smith Freehills’ impressive London office 🤩 #law #office #london #fypage ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams

Norton Rose Fulbright

@legalcheek Norton Rose Fulbright’s office ticking all the boxes 🤩 #law #office #london #views ♬ Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy

Mayer Brown

@legalcheek Another look inside the London office of a global law firm 🔥 #london #bishopsgate #law #office #mayerbrown #fypage ♬ Sunny Day – Ted Fresco

Taylor Wessing

@legalcheek The artwork in this law firm is 🔥#law #taylorwessing #london #art #fypage ♬ The Business – Tiësto

Vinson & Elkins

9 Comments

v stressed

The instagramisation of law firms is a disaster. You will not care about the view when you’re stressed beyond belief working at 1am.

Reply Report comment
(57)(1)

4PQE

To be fair I do enjoy a good office regardless of my working hours. Whether thats gym, canteen or other amenities, it does make the day easier and less stressful knowing I can eat well, exercise or do my admin on site. Yes thats a trap to get me to stay longer but life would be a lot harder without it.

Reply Report comment
(31)(3)

Dentons

If this is the top drawer ‘office-porn’, I will leave you to imagine what category Dentons’ London office would be listed under…

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Uncharitable fellow

Mouldy 1980s lads mag tucked under a log in the woods?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

lol

whoop de doo

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Cringe

If whoever recorded these was older than nine I despair.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

JasonBourne

These are useless – all they show are the client areas and main reception nothing like the actual work areas.

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

PC C***

Can we stop glamorising working in a law firm?

It is such a boring and soul destroying job. Wow your office has a coffee machine? groundbreaking.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Anonymous

Don’t be fooled, law students. A swanky office is not a perk. Free coffee though? That certainly is, but it’s not a big enough perk to offset the stress of working at firms like this.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories