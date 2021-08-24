ULaw and Taylor Wessing strike SQE training deal

First rookie cohort starts next year

The University of Law (ULaw) has struck a new partnership deal that sees it become the exclusive training provider for future trainees at Taylor Wessing.

The tie-up, confirmed this week, will see the international law firm’s future rookies study ULaw’s Masters in Legal Practice and Postgraduate Diploma from 2022.

From 2023, TC holders will complete Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) prep courses as well as a special ‘SQE Plus’ programme designed specifically for TW. The SQE officially comes into force next week on 1 September.

Wendy Tomlinson, talent director at TW, said:

“We were looking for a partner who shared our sense of purpose and approach. Our new trainees will join Taylor Wessing not only fully trained in legal matters but also commercially aware and business ready. We continually strive to achieve success for our clients and people through creativity, teamwork and technology, enabling ideas and aspirations to thrive and prosper. Together with ULaw, we look forward to challenging expectations and creating extraordinary results.”

The firm, which dishes out around 20 training contracts each year, previously sent its future trainees to BPP Law School.

Peter Crisp, pro vice chancellor external at ULaw, added: “Students are at the heart of all that we do. We share Taylor Wessing’s core values of excellence, creativity, responsibility, teamwork, integrity and respect. We are delighted to help shape the future generation of Taylor Wessing lawyers to serve some of the world’s most innovative people and businesses.”

News of the deal comes just weeks after ULaw entered into a similar training partnership with Clifford Chance. The first intake will start at ULaw in July 2022.

Legal education providers have been jostling for position within the newly-formed SQE market, with established names and new entrants both putting pen to paper on lucrative City deals.

Legal Cheek revealed BPP had been appointed the exclusive training provider of the City “consortium” — an influential group made up of Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters and Slaughter and May. Elsewhere, BARBRI has struck deals with the likes of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (alongside BPP) and Reed Smith. Expect further tie-ups to be announced in the coming months.