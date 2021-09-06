Taylor Wessing opens in Dublin

Targets bustling life sciences, healthcare and technology sectors

Taylor Wessing has become the latest City law firm to target Ireland’s bustling legal sector with the launch of a new office in Dublin.

The firm says the country presents fresh opportunities for clients including large organisations, start-ups, investors and entrepreneurs across Europe and the US, especially in the life sciences, healthcare and technology sectors. It becomes the outfit’s 29th office worldwide.

Adam Griffiths, partner and head of the new Irish operation, said: “We work with the world’s most innovative people and businesses, and our new office in Dublin is perfectly positioned to help them grow and succeed in Ireland.”

A raft of City outfits — Ashurst, Dechert, DLA Piper, Fieldfisher, Hogan Lovells and Pinsent Masons, to name but a few — have made the short hop across the Irish Sea in recent years. Linklaters also recently set up shop in Dublin, in turn becoming the first of the magic circle outfit to have a presence in the Republic.

News of new Dublin hub comes just weeks after TW entered into a new training partnership with The University of Law. The move sees the law school become the exclusive Legal Practice Course and Solicitors Qualifying Exam course provider for the outfit’s 20 or so future trainees it recruits annually.