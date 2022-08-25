News

Clifford Chance becomes UK’s largest TC provider with 110

By Thomas Connelly
8

Exclusive: Additional 10 places sees firm knock Linklaters off top spot

Clifford Chance’s London office

Magic circle law firm Clifford Chance has become the largest training contract provider in the UK, Legal Cheek can reveal, after upping trainee places from 100 to 110.

The revised figure applies to the upcoming recruitment season and sees the Canary Wharf giant pull ahead of its rival Linklaters, which currently awards around 100 TCs annually.

Like with previous years, Clifford Chance says it will review this target at the point it starts to invite lawyer hopefuls to assessment.

It also confirmed around five spots are set aside for IGNITE, a training contract programme it launched in the summer of 2018 which is specifically geared to students with an aptitude for technology.

But Clifford Chance isn’t the only firm upping its rookie intake. Baker McKenzie recently increased from 33 to 44 and Travers Smith moved from 30 to 40, while CMS grabbed headlines last year when it boosted TC numbers by a hefty 25% from 79 to 95.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Clifford Chance pays its trainees £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. Base rates for newly qualified associates currently sit at £125k following an uplift earlier this year.

8 Comments

Anon

What’s going on with Links associate salaries, has there been any news internally?

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Anon

Adopting the IB recruiting vibes as a result of being the only major law firm in Canary Wharf

Reply Report comment
(0)(6)

Anon

Given the mark-up on Trainee billables, it’s unsurprising. With trainees billed out at approx £300p/h and NQ’s hovering around £500p/h, but paid 3x more, it makes sense to overload the bottom of the pyramid. The funding for the LPC/SQE is a drop in the ocean in comparison.

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

Go away fresher

Not really because recovery on trainee time is generally much lower than junior associate time.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Anon

Congratulations captain obvious. What next, a quip on the the difference between a billable and chargeable?

Reply Report comment
(0)(8)

H

So, CC are simply building an army. It will get to a point where they’ll start offering TCs from those who just left year 11.

Reply Report comment
(18)(3)

V

Their overheads costs must be ridiculous

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Bullish Britdog

B…B…But recession?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

