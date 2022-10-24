Will Clifford Chance wave the Wharf goodbye?

Magic Circle player reportedly eyeing new Square Mile digs

Clifford Chance looks to set to leave its current headquarters in Canary Wharf, according to reports.

The Magic Circle player is said eyeing up new digs at 2 Aldermanbury Square (pictured below), a multi-million pound development in the heart of the City.

The site’s developer, Great Portland Estates, told the Times (£) it had entered into “advanced negotiations” with the firm “regarding a potential significant pre-letting”.

News of the potential move comes after the firm drafted in property agent Cushman & Wakefield to help conduct a year-long “strategic review” of its office space requirements in the post-Covid word.

A spokesperson for Clifford Chance said: “We can confirm that our publicly announced review is ongoing, and that we are in advanced negotiations. We will update when a decision has been agreed.”

The firm is currently based 10 Upper Bank Street, a glass-clad tower in Canary Wharf which scored an impressive A* in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey thanks in part to its range of amenities including a swimming pool (pictured below), hairdressers and fully-equipped gym. Last summer one of the firm’s current trainees shared a sneak peek inside the perk-filled office, which also boasts squash courts and spin studio.

CC has been located at this site since 2003, with the lease due to end in 2028.