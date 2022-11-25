Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Scottish independence was never a matter for the courts [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Supreme Court defeat should be a signal for Nicola Sturgeon to move on, but she won’t [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

‘I’m a criminal lawyer and I’m dyslexic’ [BBC News]

Bar leader says complaints handling was ‘inexcusable’ [A Lawyer Writes]

Do referendums now have a special constitutional status? [The Law and Policy Blog]

Making the most of the trainee-supervisor relationship [White & Case]

Legal Twitter divided over review of barrister’s book [Legal Cheek]

Don’t criminalise support. The government should change course on Clause 9 [The Critic]

Head of Sport Simon Leaf comments on Ronaldo departure from Manchester United [Mishcon de Reya]