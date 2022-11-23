Report reveals ‘most feared’ law firms

Who knew lawyers could be so scary? 😱

US foursome Quinn Emanuel, Kirkland & Ellis, Jones Day, and Skadden are apparently amongst the “most feared” law firms to come up against in litigation, according to a survey.

Researchers from BTI consulting group asked top legal decision makers to single out the firms they didn’t want to see on the other side of the table in a dispute.

As part of this, the group also identified a number of qualities that make these firms just sooooo damn scary. This, according to BTI, includes the ability to bring “great courage in the face of high risk, danger, and uncharted waters”.

Not content with just ranking firms by fearsomeness, researchers also compiled a list of “intimidating opponents”. This apparently includes Cleary Gottlieb, Dechert, DLA Piper, Goodwin Procter, Sidley Austin and White & Case.

You can check out the full list here.

In 2020, Quinn Emanuel drew criticism from some lawyers on social media for an advert in which it suggested its opponents “dread” facing their litigators in court.