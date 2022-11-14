Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

The Supreme Court Judges’ green light to protestors: Just Stop Oil eco-zealots are understood to be exploiting a legal loophole to block roads and cause travel chaos across the UK [Mail Online]

Judges brought out of retirement to clear courts backlog [The Telegraph]

Prince Philip ‘wanted to sue The Crown’ over sister’s death portrayal [Independent]

We can’t leave children exposed to online harm. This law is our chance to protect them [The Observer]

North Ferriby: Council considers next move in asylum hotel legal fight [BBC News]

Solicitors accused of coercing vulnerable hospital patients into signing legal documents [Yorkshire Post]

Hong Kong’s first locally trained turbaned Sikh solicitor not afraid to stand out [South China Morning Post]

‘You have to fight for democracy’: Maria Ressa and her lawyer Amal Clooney on their quest for justice [The Guardian]

Natasa Pirc Musar: Slovenia elects lawyer as first female president [BBC News]

Texas lawyer accused of putting abortion drug in wife’s water [Independent]

“Current demand for individualised feedback is pathetic and shows no grasp of the realities of business or recruitment…” [Legal Cheek comments]

