Squires to set up shop in WeWork before relocating to new London HQ

Firm is planning to move to 60 London Wall in March next year

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has revealed that it will be moving to temporary office space after spending just two years at its current London address.

The firm’s stint in a WeWork will only be for “as brief a period as possible”, the firm said. It then plans to move into new City HQ at 60 London Wall in March 2023.

It appears that Squire’s current pad on Premier Place, which was awarded an A rating in the Legal Cheek Firms Most List scorecards, was not premier enough for SPB’s ambitions in the City.

The transatlantic outfit told Legal Cheek that its “London office and practices have grown and developed significantly in the past four years”, leading SPB to jump at the opportunity to switch to “improved premises at a prestigious address”.

The 2023 move will see the firm take up two floors with roughly the same square footage as it has at Premier Place. However, there will apparently be considerably more usable space with “state-of-the art” client meeting space and facilities to support the firm’s plans for “long-term future and growth in the City”.

According to a SPB spokesperson, the 60 London Wall gaff will continue to utilise an open-floor working environment which is “very popular” with the firm’s staff at the moment.

News of the office comes just weeks after the firm unveiled a new flexible working policy that requires all its staff to come into the office on Thursdays.

Elsewhere, Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance looks set to be making a return to the City once its Canary Wharf lease ends in 2028.