Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘Little difficulty’ proving Qatar booze deal breached, but top lawyers say it may not mean a legal row [City A.M.]

UK opposition parties to table amendments to delay deletion of 4,000 EU laws [The Guardian]

Yale and Harvard law schools spark exodus from influential rankings [Financial Times] (£)

How law firms can embrace the new emphasis on workplace culture [Reuters]

Judge halts drug-smuggling trial after ‘loud and obvious’ pornography heard blaring through lawyer’s computer [LBC]

Judge berates Oxford-trained barrister who attended wrong court 150 miles from his case [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Sexual predator admits murdering law graduate Zara Aleena days after prison release [ITV]

Harvard lawyer ‘swindled friend out of £2m’ [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Shocking moment stunned lawyer is given a tongue-lashing by judge on national TV for missing a court appearance because he’d suffered a STROKE [Daily Mail]

Lawyer keeps job after driving home from party with cocaine and ecstasy in her system [The Mirror]

“We work in a sector that does not necessarily require a huge office presence. I am more productive at home, happier at home and save more money than commuting. We even bill more hours whilst at home! Why on earth would we want to be in the office?” [Legal Cheek comments]

