City partners should pay more tax, says ex-City partner

Avatar photo
By William Holmes on
10

Former Magic Circle man Dan Neidle highlights ‘odd’ rates discrepancy between lawyers and bankers

A former Magic Circle tax partner has argued that City partners should pay more tax.

Dan Neidle, who retired from Clifford Chance partnership in April, has published a blog post arguing that the way City law partners are taxed at the moment is problematic.

The post, which appears on the website of Neidle’s non-profit organisation Tax Policy Associates, highlights that lawyers have an overall effective tax rate of 47%, whilst the bankers’ equivalent rate sits at 53.5%. Why the “odd and irrational” 6.5% discrepancy?

Neidle argues against the UK tax system’s focus on taxing income. “Our tax system puts so much weight on whether a person is an employee,” the former MC partner explains. “The question is whether we should change the law and tax partners in law firms and other large professional firms the same way as employees.”

And it’s not just lawyers that should pay more tax, says Neidle. Other professions that are known for adopting partnership models are also be ripe for reform.

He speculates that if partners at law firms were subject to employer’s national insurance in addition to “management consultants, investment managers, and other large professional partnerships (whether in partnership or corporate form) and it’s realistic to think we’d be looking at between £1.5bn and £2bn of revenue”.

Lawyers seem to have had a mixed reaction to Neidle’s proposal. Malcolm Cammack, head of tax at Hogan Lovells, commented “finally, someone brave enough to say it”, whilst Dentons partner Chris Brennan wrote “why is there no ‘dislike’ button on LinkedIn?”.

10 Comments

Hazza

This should go down well with his former colleagues.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Former CC

Do bankers buy in equity? If so then he’s right. If not then it’s as simple as the well-known argument that those putting in capital are slightly different than pure salaried employees (including salaried partners) because of the risk premium attached to sinking capital into an investment. Anyway, seems slightly off from him to argue this once he has retired (and benefitted from it) rather than when a partner.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Anon

One has to be a bit careful as a private practice tax lawyer in terms of putting out political views on tax policy that are not in your clients’ best interests (remembering that this sort of change would surely also capture fund carryholders, accountancy and consulting firms etc)

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

The libertarian lawyer

This pre-supposes that tax is justified in the first place.

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

Nicholas

As a tax solicitor, I can say that not many people in the tax world that Dan Neidle that seriously.

He does some good stuff like highlighting ludicrous marginal rates at the £50k and £100k mark, but otherwise he doesn’t make any concession for high taxes harming growth and aspiration.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Tax world

Cool – and you are who exactly? Dan Neidle is goated with the sauce so probably doesn’t care about a mid-level associate at a Band 3 swamp.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Nicked

That you don’t know the marginal rates are between the 100k and 125k mark is worrying.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

What’s really odd is how the tax bands stop at £150,000. Which means the effect of the budget is that someone on £150,000 has the same numerical tax increase as someone on £50 million. And therefore a vastly higher percentage increase in tax (the more you earn over £150,000, the lower your percentage tax rise). If this budget was supposed to share burden it’s patently failed.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

You obviously pay sod all tax to make that sort of comment.

The top 10% of earners pay 60% of all income tax. The top 1% pay 29% of income tax. The tax burden has been heavily shifted from the average earners to high earners time and time again since 2008 and every budget has another dig. Income tax relief on earned interest, personal allowance abolition, pension relief capped at £4k, the list goes on and on of measures to increase tax take from the higher earners. And then of course there is stamp duty, which is basically now a huge tax on Londoners to subsidise house purchases in the North and Midlands.

And worse, if there is any tinkering with the top rate Labour squeal “tax cuts for millionaires” and Middle England laps it up. They seem too thick to work out that someone at the bottom of the 45p rate after yesterday is only taking home £74k after tax.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Djed

Convenient how he didn’t make this argument until AFTER he retired from the CC partnership. Unless he voluntarily paid more tax before he retired, he should probably keep quiet

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Join the conversation

