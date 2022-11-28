Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Geoffrey Cox billed taxpayers for temp while raking in £740 an hour as barrister [Mirror]

Revealed: Suella Braverman’s trips to Rwanda to teach government lawyers [Independent]

Good Law Project sets up Scottish office amid concern over ‘bullied’ English judges [The Scotsman]

I’m a barrister and I know the law doesn’t protect women and girls – it needs to change in five areas [Independent]

Arch-Brexiteer Owen Paterson banks on European court as he launches his case today [Mail Online]

New law to stop the self-harm trolls who prey on children [The Times] (£)

Nicola Sturgeon spent over £260,000 of taxpayers’ cash fighting failed Supreme Court cases [Daily Record]

‘Dirty money’ fears as EU court backs tax haven secrecy: Companies have right to keep identities of their owners secret [This Is Money]

TikTok lawyer Richard Grogan’s wife pays special tribute to him using iconic quote from Bridget Jones’s Diary at funeral [The Sun]

Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal is in jeopardy as her estranged husband refuses to pay her $2million legal bill [Mail Online]

“What do you care more about: making the best impression you can and potentially landing a TC or risk jeopardising that so you wear a piercing? Most partners probably won’t care but you get the odd one who is traditional and wouldn’t be keen. If you seriously care more about showcasing your piercing than getting a TC then go ahead.” [Legal Cheek comments]

