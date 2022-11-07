Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Exclusive Legal Cheek research on law firms’ average start work and finish times 2023 in The Times (£) and City A.M. [Read our coverage]

Government set to spend £35 million on lawyers to defend departments in Covid inquiry [The Mirror]

Is it too much to expect the Home Secretary to obey the law? [The Spectator]

Rees-Mogg’s plans to axe all EU laws will cripple Whitehall, says leading Brexiter [The Guardian]

Covid: Uni students’ legal action over pandemic education [BBC]

Judge adjourns case for a week after reports of ‘barristers abusing court staff’ [Oxford Mail]

Ministers urged to change law to let public boot out absent MPs like Matt Hancock [The Mirror]

Musk’s celebrity lawyer now plays key role in Twitter overhaul [The Washington Post]

Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his lawyer’ weeks after reports of romance [Metro]

“Magic Circle firms are like Mercedes and BMW (solid, no frills), while elite US firms are like Aston Martin and Rolls Royce (prestigious and premium). Both are excellent products, but with notable differences.” [Legal Cheek comments]

