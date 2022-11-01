News

The Magic Circle is ‘being attacked from all angles’ by US and Big Four competitors

New report suggests elite UK quintet may need to focus on mid-market work

A new thought leadership report has produced a damning assessment on the Magic Circle’s future in the legal market arguing that the elite UK firms may need to re-invent themselves.

The report titled A requiem for the Magic Circle?, which was published by the Ince-owned corporate advisers Arden Partners, predicts that Magic Circle firms “may need to re-invent themselves and reposition towards a mid-market position” in light of fast-growing US competition and the increasing market share gained by the Big Four accountancy firms.

There are three factors highlighted in the report that explain this prediction.

First, the analysis suggests that Magic Circle firms are being out competed for top-end work, citing the fact that US firms are beginning to overtake their UK counterparts in corporate revenue.

The report explains that “the fundamental issue for the Magic Circle is that there is only a limited number of firms that can reliably colonise a space in advisory work for transatlantic mega-corporations”.

Given the importance of having a strong US client base, the report notes that “since the financial crisis it’s been increasingly difficult to sustain a top-tier practice in London without having a credible US presence” — something that the researchers are not convinced that the Magic Circle have been able to do.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Second, it highlights how UK firms are not keeping pace with US firms’ growth. According to the report, the top 50 US firms in London have almost doubled revenue since 2020 (and accounting for two-thirds of the market growth) in contrast to a 30% increase for UK law firms.

Similarly, the research characterises the Magic Circle’s PEP growth as “a little underwhelming” when compared to the likes of Latham & Watkins which saw its PEP jump 26% to $5.7 million (£4.9 million). This leads the researchers to speculate that US firms are likely to overtake UK firms next year.

Third, Magic Circle firms are being priced out of top junior talent and do not have the capacity to match what US firms can offer junior lawyers. “The Magic Circle are facing relentless wage inflation and they simply can’t compete,” the report states. “That’s not sustainable, since if you can’t get elite people into an elite model, then it simply doesn’t work.”

And the cumulative effect of all these factors does not make good reading for the Magic Circle. “It has taken US law firms the better part of two decades to reach critical mass. From here, the competitive challenge is likely to snowball” argues the corporate advisor company.

At the same time, the report contends that the Big Four have obtained a sufficiently large market share and roster of clients to seriously compete with mid-market and top-tier firms. This makes for a dangerous squeeze on the UK elite quintet: “With the Big Four and ALSP’s attacking the soft underbelly, the Magic Circle are being forced to focus more on the high end but are being increasingly outcompeted by the Americans.”

The report concludes: “They [the Magic Circle] are a room full of millionaires that refuse to believe that their business model is in trouble”.

David

I personally don’t see the appeal. There are other perfectly good firms such as CMS.

Anon

Some fair comments but the impartiality of Ince & Co / Arden Partners should be questioned. Certainly an element of propaganda with an Ince & Co subsid pushing alternative legal services as an alternative to the magic circle.

Anon

100% this. Wishful thinking by advisors of a sh*t firm. The Big Four are not taking work away in any areas that matter. Source: I’m still working with all my clients.

US on the other hand…

Barney the tadpole

Very interesting read.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Magic Circle is nothing more than a group of firms that once were idolised in the UK yet are now struggling to maintain the allure.

Disgruntled

Not sure where the Big Four come into this? With their approach to Audit, I wouldn’t let them near legal work. That and their must be a multitude of conflicts.

Anon

Yep – this is nonsense re the Big Four – they’re never going to compete with the leading finance or corporate teams at MC or US.

Reply Report comment
CC Insider

Who cares what Arden/Ince has to say on the corporate legal market? Some excellent lawyers go to US firms for sure but I’ve also seen a lot of our rubbish lawyers who have been pushed out here / people not offered qualification after training join them too. Not nearly as ‘elite’ as you think. Great whack though.

Allergic to bs

Big Four taking premium work from MC? Pull the other one, it has bells on it

Reply Report comment
Newsflash: MC is doing fine

It’s always funny to see the disconnect between these reports and the commentariat in general and the actual state of the market.

Which begs the question: why do those who don’t work in law (students, recruiters) feel comfortable generalising about five huge, diversified firms, especially when their experiences conflict with what actual lawyers are seeing in the market.

Also just FYI, MC firms already do a lot of mid market work, “mid market”ness doesn’t always mean less profitability.

Kirkland NQ

We ‘landers think very highly of MC lawyers, actually, and we hired one just last week. For the record, he is great at waxing my Lambo and poured my Vintage Krug admirably. Keep the talent coming MC!

Reply Report comment
Bullish Britdog

Chav

Reply Report comment
Ex-MC US lawyer

The US firms are slowly but surely establishing themselves as the top-tier transactional firms in the City.

The Magic Circle is excellent for training and breadth of practices (particularly advisory departments). They’ll still be top law firms but not quite the dominant position they’ve held for the last few decades so the report is right to highlight a potential move/emphasis on mid-market work.

Lol at the idea the Big 4 are taking any serious amounts of work from the MC

Reply Report comment
Future

I honestly don’t see the Big Four as competition to the Magic Circle, US Firms or sizeable International firms. That was a big worry a few years ago, but nothing has really materialised. They just don’t seem to be doing high value work or attracting the best talent.

US Firms though? Absolutely. Why work every hour god sends at an MC firm when you could go to a US firm instead and make far more with a better bonus? Big international firms like HSF are paying more than Linklaters at the moment. If you are willing to put up with the long hours, go US and make far more than the MC. If you don’t want to work those hours, there’s plenty of other firms (Silver Circle, large international) or in house, each with varying hours and many still paying highly. MC seems kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place at the moment.

I would also, however, question the impartiality of Arden as they are owned by another firm.

Reply Report comment
