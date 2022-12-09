Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Redefining rape [The Critic]

‘The Roding is sacred and has rights’: the hammer-wielding barrister fighting for London’s forgotten river [The Guardian]

Good Law Project: Win some lose some [Labour Pains]

Rethinking the History of Corporate Law and Social Responsibility [Oxford Business Law Blog]

The College Essay Is Dead [The Atlantic]

Secret talks between British Museum and Greece to return Parthenon Marbles in ‘advanced stages'[The Art Newspaper]

The SRA and whistleblowing [Law Society Gazette]

🔊 Do we need laws against SLAPPs? [Law Pod UK]