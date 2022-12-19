Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
FTX collapse leave sHerbert Smith Freehills $120,000 out of pocket [Telegraph]
Poor state of English and Welsh courts worsening backlog, says Law Society [The Guardian]
Class overtakes gender and race as career barrier [The Times] (£)
Elon Musk taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his private jet [BBC News]
Sheriff dismisses Abertay ‘women have vaginas’ student’s legal bid [The Courier] (£)
Rishi Sunak considering law change after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix series [Birmingham Live]
France condemns Israel over lawyer’s deportation [Financial Times] (£)
Scotland women’s team make legal challenge to SFA over pay and conditions [BBC Sport]
Prince Andrew sells Swiss ski chalet for £19 million amid mounting legal costs [Mirror]
Lawyer who ‘killed his wife and son’ charged with tax evasion [Metro]
