Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

FTX collapse leave sHerbert Smith Freehills $120,000 out of pocket [Telegraph]

Poor state of English and Welsh courts worsening backlog, says Law Society [The Guardian]

Class overtakes gender and race as career barrier [The Times] (£)

Elon Musk taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his private jet [BBC News]

Sheriff dismisses Abertay ‘women have vaginas’ student’s legal bid [The Courier] (£)

Rishi Sunak considering law change after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix series [Birmingham Live]

France condemns Israel over lawyer’s deportation [Financial Times] (£)

Scotland women’s team make legal challenge to SFA over pay and conditions [BBC Sport]

Prince Andrew sells Swiss ski chalet for £19 million amid mounting legal costs [Mirror]

Lawyer who ‘killed his wife and son’ charged with tax evasion [Metro]

