Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Review of civil legal aid announced [A Lawyer Writes]
The rows set to boil over this year [The Times] (£)
When will the government end its futile campaign against the judiciary? [Prospect]
Rejoiners should brace themselves for the United Kingdom to spend a long time outside the European Union [The Law and Policy Blog]
Beijing stops short of blocking British KC [A Lawyer Writes]
Lessons from St Helena [Law Society Gazette]
City law predictions for 2023: NQ pay hits £200k, a climate change TC and goodbye Watson Glaser [Legal Cheek]
Adidas, Thom Browne are fighting over stripes in trademark trial [The Fashion Law]
