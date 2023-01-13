Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Is Starmer foolish to attack the Tories’ strike laws? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Banning the right to strike by key public sector workers [The Law and Policy Blog]
When will the government end its futile campaign against the judiciary? [Prospect]
Donald Trump’s companies failed to file their accounts – but the scandal is that this is normal [Tax Policy Associates]
Barristers’ regulator under fire [A Lawyer Writes]
Parody under copyright and trade mark law: key guidance from Zorro .. and the Italian Supreme Court [The IPKat]
Inconvenient victims: A woman deserves more sympathy than her killer [The Critic]
‘The law is closed!’ [Law Society Gazette]
