Slaughters makes ‘Bring Your Dog To Work Day’ permanent after successful summer trial

Once a month 🐶

Slaughter and May has rolled out ‘Bring your Dog to Work Day’ on a permanent basis after a successful trial last summer.

The traditional law firm shook things up in June 2022 by permitting lawyers and staff to bring their beloved pet pooches to work for the first time in an effort to boost morale and alleviate stress. It also put in place a series of guidelines in recognition that not everyone is comfortable or able to be around dogs.

A firm spokesperson has now confirmed it will be continuing to allow dogs in the office for one day a month.

“I have long been an advocate of having our dogs in the office,” Slaughters’ managing partner Deborah Finkler said at the time of the trial. “The benefits of all animals and especially dogs to mental health, morale and alleviating stress are widely recognised.”

Slaughters isn’t the first major City player to open its doors to our four-legged friends, with the likes of Gowling WLG, Norton Rose Fulbright and Eversheds Sutherland all previously running similar days as part of their wider wellbeing efforts.

News of the permanent ‘dog day’ comes just months after the Slaughters launched a new ‘Working Practices Code’ that stipulates lawyers are not required to check emails between 10pm and 8am on a working day, “unless you are working on a matter/s where you consider that to be necessary”.