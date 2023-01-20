Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Concerns voiced over proposed powers to shut down protests [The Justice Gap]

Criminal liability in the Online Safety Bill will threaten free speech [Article 19]

The last thing Britain needs right now is Rees-Mogg’s “Brexit Freedoms” Bill [Prospect]

Breaking Down The Controversy Around Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Law [British Vogue]

The law and lore of the offside offence [The law and lore blog]

Rishi Sunak has every right to block Scotland’s gender bill [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

The case for repealing the GRA [The Critic]

The Bar’s reputation at risk in 2023 [Bar Council]

What does EU LGBTQ+ rights ruling mean for self-employed workers? [Gay Times]

Why are our prisons still in lockdown? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)