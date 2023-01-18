News

Clifford Chance’s top paid partner made almost £5 million last year, records show

By Aishah Hussain on
More than double previous year

Clifford Chance‘s highest earning partner made almost £5 million last year — more than double the average at the firm.

Companies House records show the top paid partner drew £4.94 million in the year to April 2022, amounting to a 54% increase on the £3.21 million paid out in the previous financial year.

Our Firms Most List 2023 shows the average profit per equity partner at the Magic Circle firm is £2.04 million.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere, the firm’s limited liability partnership accounts show revenue increased by 7.7% to £1.969 billion, the highest ever recorded by the firm. The firm’s UK headquarters brought in £687 million of the total revenue.

Readers in awe of the gargantuan financial rewards available at large international firms may recall last week’s story about a London-based Kirkland & Ellis partner who dropped a whopping $38 million (£31 million) on a 12,000 sq ft mansion in Malibu boasting five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. CC’s top partner’s earnings, meanwhile, could stretch to a 1,751 sq ft two-bedroom terraced house in the heart of London’s Knightsbridge.

8 Comments

Anon

what a random article

STOP PRESS! EXCLUSIVE

We interrupt our regular programming to give this essential update: lawyers earn a lot of money. More on this emerging story as we get it.

Nit enthusiast

*Some* lawyers earn a lot of money *after spending 20+ years of their life grinding at one of the largest law firms*. Also, only the top partners make anything near this, junior equity and salary partners get a fraction of this.

It’s also quite funny how it went from record profits in 1h 2022 to – you are fired in 2h 2022.

CC Insider

@Nit enthusiast

What do you mean re last point on fired in 2 h? We haven’t made any redundancies – some US firms are though.

Nit enthusiast

Soz – didn’t meant cc layoffs but market generally.

Anon

In case anybody wants to know, I am my relationship’s top paid partner and made almost £37.20 last year, records show.

2-bedroom terraced house

Seems like Legal Cheek forgot about the 48.25% marginal rate…

anonyme

who was it?

