'I'm not enjoying my law degree. Will I enjoy being a lawyer?'

“Hello Legal Cheek. I recently moved into the second year of my three year law degree at university and I must say I’m not really enjoying it. I find reading lengthy judgments boring and most of my modules, with the odd exception, are quite dull. I started law school with the goal of working for a commercial law firm and I wonder if it is still possible to enjoy this as a career despite not enjoying law school. I would like to get your readers views on this. Thank you.”

2 year PQE

Bring a commercial lawyer is totally different from a law degree. Unless you are in some sort of litigation team, you probably won’t ever read a judgment again. Transactional teams (corporate, any finance, real estate etc.) are all about drafting and negotiating documents and getting deals done. If you don’t actually like the law, then that doesn’t mean you won’t like working in law because there is not much actual law involved in these teams. Don’t be too disheartened – most people who study law don’t actually like it that much (or at all).

lol

Nail on head

Electrician

I hated studying law

Talter

Fortunately law school is nothing like working as a lawyer, particularly in the City.

I’ve never seen a partner sprint across the office to show a client a copy of R v Brown

Anon

You’ll like the salary x

Anon

For the vast majority of commercial lawyers who are transactional, you are an insurance policy to businesses in case things go wrong with their deals. It is boring but it is very well paid.

If you make partner you will get to do some selling and some people management, which makes it more interesting. You will also be paid even more.

That’s the City law deal. It isn’t interesting, but it’s lucrative, secure and well respected.

Howdy Pardna

You sound dull and witless. Corporate law may suit you if you are willing to do stupid hours at the office.

Emma

I loved my undergrad but hated you postgrad. Decided to quit it and start working at a firm from the ground up, there are lots of options open to you. Try to get a look inside of a firm (easier said than done, I know) by filing/shadowing, firms like Clifford Chance do free commercial law virtual internships (I enjoyed those.) Ultimately it is your decision how important happiness/status/money is to you, but I would advise changing direction if you are very unhappy.

Emma

ez

Just focus on commercial topics and challenge yourself to get your degree well over the line. At best you will enjoy the environment of challenges which is basically commercial law, at worst you’re gonna end up with a good background which opens doors for almost any profession.

Graham

Unfortunately a lot of subjects at degree level are boring – I’m sure your friends doing Economics or Medicine are equally bored most of the time. However, you’re doing it to open doors in the future whether that’s commercial law or not, if it helps almost all jobs are a lot more boring than being at uni – so you may as well try and enjoy 2 hours of lectures a day whilst you can!

So

Law as a degree was extremely dry. If you’re finding it dull, try and study more interesting optional modules.

Working as a lawyer is completely different – I am a commercial lawyer and I enjoy the work. Its not so academic in reality for many teams.

Anon Reply

If you like running redlines and sitting silently on calls then law is for you.

burned out

Plenty of people love studying law but don’t like commercial law. It’s not a direct link between the two. If you’re not sure enough to commit several years to a training contract, try and find some proper work experience (e.g. paralegalling) before you start applying.

Anon

I hated my second year as well. Pick options you’re passionate about in third year, avoid modules with lots of coursework if you don’t like reading the very boring judgements, as exams are always more facts of the case based rather than the excessive detail of what the dissenting judge said!

As for practice, I can’t speak for commercial law but I work in a high street firm and I think I’ve looked up one judgment in 4 years. Best advice, try and get some work experience and see what the lawyers in your chosen field are actually doing with their days and then decide if it’s for you. Good luck!

Anonymous

Never read a full judgment in my time at uni. Google was enough to get a 2.1. If I bothered, may have got a first?

Jhjhhsysyuqwndbau

I didn’t like law at university. Law in practice is much, much worse.

If you do advisory, including litigation, looking up boring bits of information and regurgitating them is what you do.

If you do transactional, contrary to what is being implied above, your life will suck. Yes, you will not be looking up law. You will be drafting board resolutions, and making minor tedious amends to long boring documents, and versioning up, redlining against the previous version. You are an office administrator specialising in tediousness. The hours are especially long and unpredictable, and you will have no life at any decent firm. Most people leave after 2-5 years. And if they make it 5, they have serious issues.

Name

Law as an academic subject is dull as dishwater. I always recommend for people to study what they love for their undergraduate degree, then convert later if they still want to be lawyers.

The actual job itself, eh. It has its ups and downs.

Lit Partner

I hated my law degree but the LPC and private practice were totally different. Even the practice of law (I am a litigator) is very different to your undergrad. Yes, you will need to read judgments, but as a litigator what really matters is that you understand the concepts and principles that establish what is/isn’t a valid claim and how to use the Court Rules to develop and execute an effective litigation strategy for your clients.

