‘I’m not enjoying my law degree. Will I enjoy being a lawyer?’

Lengthy judgments and dull modules

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one law student is worried a career as a lawyer might not be for them.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I recently moved into the second year of my three year law degree at university and I must say I’m not really enjoying it. I find reading lengthy judgments boring and most of my modules, with the odd exception, are quite dull. I started law school with the goal of working for a commercial law firm and I wonder if it is still possible to enjoy this as a career despite not enjoying law school. I would like to get your readers views on this. Thank you.”