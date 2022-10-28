‘I’m not enjoying my law degree. Will I enjoy being a lawyer?’
Lengthy judgments and dull modules
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one law student is worried a career as a lawyer might not be for them.
“Hello Legal Cheek. I recently moved into the second year of my three year law degree at university and I must say I’m not really enjoying it. I find reading lengthy judgments boring and most of my modules, with the odd exception, are quite dull. I started law school with the goal of working for a commercial law firm and I wonder if it is still possible to enjoy this as a career despite not enjoying law school. I would like to get your readers views on this. Thank you.”
2 year PQE
Bring a commercial lawyer is totally different from a law degree. Unless you are in some sort of litigation team, you probably won’t ever read a judgment again. Transactional teams (corporate, any finance, real estate etc.) are all about drafting and negotiating documents and getting deals done. If you don’t actually like the law, then that doesn’t mean you won’t like working in law because there is not much actual law involved in these teams. Don’t be too disheartened – most people who study law don’t actually like it that much (or at all).
