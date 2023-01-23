Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

When I said Nadhim Zahawi owed the taxman, he set his lawyers on me. Now he’s handed over millions [Sunday Times] (£)

Revealed: Nadhim Zahawi’s legal threat to The Independent to stop tax revelations [Independent]

Art and artificial intelligence collide in landmark legal dispute [FT] (£)

Could the government blocking Scotland’s gender laws break the UK? [Metro]

Rwanda policy to be enshrined in law to stop human rights challenges [The Telegraph]

Seat belt law: What are the rules? [BBC News]

Prince Andrew consults his lawyers in the hope of ending his royal exile [Daily Mail]

World Uyghur Congress loses legal challenge against UK authorities [The Guardian]

Daughter of Birmingham schoolgirl rapist wins change in law after turning detective [Birmingham Live]

16 bizarre laws in England and Scotland: Did you know it’s illegal to fly a kite in public? [Daily Mail]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant [The Sun]

Why Batman Is Legally A Cop Explained By Lawyer [Screen Rant]

