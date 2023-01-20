Clifford Chance posts 69% spring retention result

29 out of 42

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has published a spring trainee retention score of 69%.

From a qualifying cohort of 42, CC confirmed 29 were staying on in permanent roles. The firm, which is the UK’s largest trainee solicitor recruiter with around 110 TCs annually, received 38 applications and made 36 offers.

As always, the firm did not provide details of the practice areas or offices the trainees will qualify into.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows CC’s latest recruits will start on a base salary of £125,000. Trainees receive £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two.

Last year the firm revealed that the number of TC applications they receive had shot up by 52% since 2018.

Fellow MC duo Linklaters and Freshfields have already gone public with their spring figures, recording results of (94%) and (97%) respectively.