Clifford Chance posts 69% spring retention result

29 out of 42

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has published a spring trainee retention score of 69%.

From a qualifying cohort of 42, CC confirmed 29 were staying on in permanent roles. The firm, which is the UK’s largest trainee solicitor recruiter with around 110 TCs annually, received 38 applications and made 36 offers.

As always, the firm did not provide details of the practice areas or offices the trainees will qualify into.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows CC’s latest recruits will start on a base salary of £125,000. Trainees receive £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two.

Last year the firm revealed that the number of TC applications they receive had shot up by 52% since 2018.

Fellow MC duo Linklaters and Freshfields have already gone public with their spring figures, recording results of (94%) and (97%) respectively.

Future trainee

Yikes

Anon

oof

Anonymous

Ouch.

Cliff

V surprising as I had assumed US NQ recruitment was rather quiet and from my CC cohort that’s where everyone went

Anonymous

*NICE*

Interested

Someone from CC post the tea? What happened?
Not offered first/second choice seats/left to US firms?

US NQ

And that’s what you call a retention shocker..

Bonus Paterfamilias

Well that isn’t good.

Future trainee

This is terrible! I wonder what the trainees reasons are…

Tears of laughter

But but but I thought the Links retention scores meant the magic circle were all fine and better at not making stealth firings like those bad bad US firms…

Anon

They made offers to 95% of those who applied for associate roles so it’s not from the CC side. Clearly several didn’t bother applying (usually leaving on qualification) and several others turned down the offers. Would be good to understand why.

Baylis

Can confirm the firm wanted to keep people, just lots of people decided to go to US firms for the $$$ instead.

We had to hire lots of NQs.

Poolboy

Ooft – 36 offers and only 29 acceptances!

Anonymous

Not bad for an east London firm

Anonymous

Why are the juicy pieces (salary and retention rates) always put out on Friday afternoon, when the Legal Cheek team goes away for the weekend and doesn’t moderate comments?

