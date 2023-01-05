Revealed: The law firms with the best perks — 2023 edition

From gym subsidies to concierge services, which firms do it best when it comes to those little extras?

Life as a corporate lawyer can be tough going. Fortunately, the eye-catching perks on offer can help ease the pain.

From super-sized six figure salaries and sky-line swimming pools to private boxes and on-site GPs, Legal Cheek’s exclusive research has shed light on the top freebies dished out by some of the biggest legal names.

The 2,000+ respondents to our annual Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2022-23 were asked to rate their perks on a scale of one to ten, with one signifying ‘Non-existent’ and ten as simply ‘Amazing’.

We’ve collated the scores and below is the shortlist of nine firms that scored an A* for their perks, listed alphabetically:

Best law firms for perks 2023

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Milbank

Ropes & Gray

Sidley Austin

Travers Smith

Weil Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

As part of this year’s survey, we also received hundreds of anonymous comments from junior lawyers about the perks on offer at their firms. Here are a select few from some of the shortlisted firms above.

How good are your firm’s perks?

“Swimming pool and gym on the fifth as well as private healthcare, what more could I ask for?”

“Rooftop terraces, gym and sauna facilities and some handy corporate discounts!”

“We have free gym, GP and other services on-site. Plus the usual for a subsidised price (coffee, good canteen, dry cleaning, dentist, discounts for shops/restaurants around us, cycle to work schemes etc.)”

“Free breakfasts twice a week, free lunches daily, concierge services to support with life admin tasks and bookings.”

“Without question, the breakfast and lunch being free and available in the office every day is an incredible perk. It makes life so much easier not having to think about that. Dinner service is about to return too, which is great. There’s a physio in the office and you can book in to get a massage a few times a year.”

“Use of the firm’s O2 box (if not in use by partners or clients), a gym in the office, free entry to the National Gallery. The firm’s café is pretty good too.”

“Free breakfast, lunch and dinner and cabs home. I can’t complain. £500 wellbeing allowance, free private health etc. No complaints.”

The winning law firm in this category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2023, sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University Law School, on Thursday 16 March 2023.