‘Am I doing my preferred TC seat too early?’

By Legal Cheek on
One trainee seeks to boost their chances of qualifying into their ideal department

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a concerned trainee questions the order of their training contract seats.

“Dear Legal Cheek team,

I have a career conundrum which I would like to get your readers’ opinion on — am I doing my preferred seat too early? I recently started my first TC seat and it’s in an area which I’m really keen on qualifying into. I’ve been interested in this area for quite some time, and while I will be going into the rest of the TC with an open mind, I think there’s a good likelihood of this still being my preferred qualification option at the end of the TC.

The problem is, we’ve generally / informally been advised by people at the firm that trainees most commonly qualify into an area they did during their 2nd or 3rd seat; reason being that in your 1st seat you’re likely to make more mistakes, plus qualification is still far away so you won’t be as fresh in your supervisors’ minds 1.5 years later, and 4th seat won’t have ended and you won’t have received your full feedback report at the time of sending your qualification preferences, so it’ll naturally be less impactful. I’m therefore starting to worry that getting my preferred practice area as a 1st seat is going to make it difficult to eventually qualify here.

Of the 13 junior associates in my team, only 1 of them did this area as a first seat, and they also did a secondment later in their TC focusing on that same area which no doubt boosted their chances at qualification. Now I will of course be looking at secondments throughout the rest of my TC, but those are far from guaranteed — so I would be grateful for any advice on how to make the most of this 1st seat, and if there’s anything else I can do after it to boost my chances of eventually qualifying here.

Thanks.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

Bells

I’d advise focusing on qualifying. Make a good impression during your time in your target dept, and associates/partners would forget.

In Houser

Think of it as an advantage. You have early contact with the team and partners and can—and should—make your interests clear and keep in touch throughout the rest of your TC. Just make sure you do as good a job as you possibly can for the duration of your seat.

Of course there are no guarantees, and if the opportunity to qualify into that team isn’t there, remember you can always move firms! You aren’t locked into your firm for life. If they can’t give you what you want out of your career, bounce somewhere that will. Even if you love the firm, they will understand and you never know, the department may need someone in a few PQE’s time.

Trainee

I don’t think there is anything wrong (from a firm’s perspective) from wanting to qualify into your first seat. Sure, there may be other trainees who sat in the department in their second, third, or even fourth seat who also want to qualify there. But ultimately it’s going to be down to who the partners want most, and there’s nothing to say you cannot be top of the list.

My advice, treat the rest of the seat like it’s a client secondment and give everything you’ve got. Build relationships with all of the team members, and particuarly the partners. Express your desire to qualify into the team, and keep those relationships warm throughout the remainder of your TC. Offer to help with BD tasks, and ask how you can still stay involved with the work and the industry. If you do all of those things, you’re setting yourself up to be in a great position for qualification interviews.

Pete Campbell

There is no way to know this and it probably isn’t worth speculating –

two partners, one a senior equity partner in my team did that area of law as their first seat.

Earl

If you’re asking such a stupid question now you have no chance of qualifying at any firm regardless of which seat you do it in with brains like this

Anonymous

A few points to consider:

(1) Keep an open mind with regards your other seats. Even if you’re very technically strong in your current seat, and like the team very much, you may well realise that you enjoy another area of law more once you’ve tried it. I made the mistake of telling everyone I wanted to qualify into my first seat after enjoying it, and whilst it hasn’t ended up too badly I absolutely loved my fourth seat and probably would rather have qualified there had I not estopped myself through commiting to join another department and then not wanting to disappoint them.

(2) The statistics don’t matter. If you’re good, your team will want you irrespective of when in your TC you work in that team; and, conversely, you won’t be able to qualify into any department unless you’re good. So make sure that you continue to produce high-quality work, work with a range of associates and (if possible) partners, and find champions who will push for you to receive an offer when you qualify.

(3) If worst comes to worst, and your team doesn’t pick you at qualification, it isn’t the end of the world. The legal market is unlikely to calm down significantly any time soon, so there’s a very good chance that you will be able to find a job in your chosen specialism at one of a number of equally good practices. Statistically you’ll probably move at some point in the first few years of your career, so don’t worry too much about when that happens.

Bumble

1) Never moan about it to anyone in the firm at any level.
2) Do your best, but accept that in the first seat you might have a bit of startled rabbit syndrome and make more mistakes than later on.
3) Accept that the chances of ending up in your preferred slot are less than you would have liked but there is nothing you can do about it.

